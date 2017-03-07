Get Sorted: Why do we give kids money again? - Personal Finance - NZ Herald News

We give kids cash for many reasons. I usually write about using pocket money to teach important life lessons about managing their incomings and outgoings. (There are the makings of a really good exchange about this on the new Sorted forum if you're interested.) But beyond regular pocket money and gifts from us, we can find ourselves handing over the dollars for a variety of reasons, to accomplish very different aims.

These can make things complicated, leading to tensions in the family. And in order to avoid money misunderstandings at home or with the wider whānau, let's take a good look at our motivations and see what they're about.