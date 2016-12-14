The Hunt for Wild Hops | Craft Beer & Brewing Magazine

Brewer Kyle-Bartholomew Yonan began his yearly tradition of brewing a commercial batch with foraged fresh hops several years ago, and each year his work hunting down hops in the New Mexico backcountry has yielded bigger payoffs. This year, his goal was a 15 bbl batch for Enchanted Circle Brewing in Angel Fire, New Mexico, where he recently took the reins as head brewer.
The Hunt for Wild Hops
Wed Dec 14, 2016
